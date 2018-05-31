WHAT WE’RE EATING: Asparagus Bisque

May 31, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Food
Executive Chef at Clear Path for Veterans, USMC Veteran
In this week’s issue of the Republican we launched a new regular feature called, “What We’re Eating.” The column, prepared by local chefs, features meal ideas and recipes utilizing healthy, locally sourced ingredients. Here’s the first installment on asparagus bisque. Enjoy!
prep/cook time: 45 minutes yield: about 8, 8oz servings
Bisque is French in origin, and traditionally a seafood soup thickened with either dried bread or biscuits (hence the name). This asparagus bisque showcases one of the first, and most popular, seasonal vegetables. In this recipe, the asparagus is roasted first for flavor, and then boiled to soften it enough for a smooth puree.Spring is the also the season for wild ramps. If you’re a fan of this foraged food, ramp butter (made with the leaves) can be used instead of plain butter, and pickled ramps add a light acidity and garliconion flavor that contrasts nicely with the asparagus. This soup is both delicious and healthy. Asparagus is a perennial (distantly related to orchids) and its health benefits have been known and appreciated for centuries. Asparagus is a celebrated source of k and b vitamins and dietary fiber.
Equipment
1 gallon pot
Ladle
Tongs/slotted spoon
1 chef knife
1 bread knife
1 cutting board
Blender/stick blender
2 sheet pans
Parchment paper
Rubber spatula
Ingredients
Asparagus 2lb (roughly 2 store-size bunch)
Brioche 3 thick cut slices
Water 3 quarts
Lemon juice 1 quarter cup
Zest of 1 lemon
Fresh flat leaf parsley (packed) quarter cup
Chives (packed) 1 quarter cup
Cold unsalted butter 3 Tb
Neutral flavored oil (like canola) 1 quarter cup divided
Salt to taste
Pickled ramps (optional)
Method
–Trim the woody ends off asparagus and toss asparagus in oil and pinch of salt.
–Cut brioche into desired size for croutons. Reserve half a slice.
–Distribute asparagus on sheet tray and roast in oven for 10-12 mins.
–Toss brioche in oil and pinch of salt.
