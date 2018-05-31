WHAT WE’RE EATING: Asparagus Bisque

Contributed by Christopher Griffin

Executive Chef at Clear Path for Veterans, USMC Veteran

In this week’s issue of the Republican we launched a new regular feature called, “What We’re Eating.” The column, prepared by local chefs, features meal ideas and recipes utilizing healthy, locally sourced ingredients. Here’s the first installment on asparagus bisque. Enjoy!

prep/cook time: 45 minutes yield: about 8, 8oz servings

Bisque is French in origin, and traditionally a seafood soup thickened with either dried bread or biscuits (hence the name). This asparagus bisque showcases one of the first, and most popular, seasonal vegetables. In this recipe, the asparagus is roasted first for flavor, and then boiled to soften it enough for a smooth puree.Spring is the also the season for wild ramps. If you’re a fan of this foraged food, ramp butter (made with the leaves) can be used instead of plain butter, and pickled ramps add a light acidity and garliconion flavor that contrasts nicely with the asparagus. This soup is both delicious and healthy. Asparagus is a perennial (distantly related to orchids) and its health benefits have been known and appreciated for centuries. Asparagus is a celebrated source of k and b vitamins and dietary fiber.

Equipment

1 gallon pot

Ladle

Tongs/slotted spoon

1 chef knife

1 bread knife

1 cutting board

Blender/stick blender

2 sheet pans

Parchment paper

Rubber spatula

Ingredients

Asparagus 2lb (roughly 2 store-size bunch)

Brioche 3 thick cut slices

Water 3 quarts

Lemon juice 1 quarter cup

Zest of 1 lemon

Fresh flat leaf parsley (packed) quarter cup

Chives (packed) 1 quarter cup

Cold unsalted butter 3 Tb

Neutral flavored oil (like canola) 1 quarter cup divided

Salt to taste

Pickled ramps (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 375F and put water on to boil in stock pot.

While water and oven heat:

–Trim the woody ends off asparagus and toss asparagus in oil and pinch of salt.

–Cut brioche into desired size for croutons. Reserve half a slice.

–Distribute asparagus on sheet tray and roast in oven for 10-12 mins.

–Toss brioche in oil and pinch of salt.

Distribute brioche on sheet tray. Bake for 5 mins then remove from oven and allow to cool.

Remove asparagus from oven and transfer to boiling water. Boil for 3 min then remove from heat and allow to cool slightly (asparagus should be warm).

Add asparagus to blender with all remaining ingredients (including half slice brioche) except butter and salt. Blend until smooth. Add butter 1Tb at a time until incorporated. Add as much of the liquid from pot as necessary to achieve desired consistency (smooth and fairly thick, like cream-based soup).

Salt to taste.

Serve warm or room-temperature. Garnish with croutons, lemon zest, and pickled ramps (optional).

