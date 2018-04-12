Breakfast fundraiser will support F-M Music Department

Maple Downs is hosting an All You Can Eat Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29, to benefit the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Music Department. At 11 a.m., various F-M High School music students will perform. The cost of the breakfast is $10 per person with children under 5 free.

Advance sale tickets are available at Maple Downs or can be purchased at the breakfast with a RSVP. For more information or to make reservations for the breakfast, call 315-637-0297.

Maple Downs is located at 7220 East Genesee St. in Fayetteville.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story