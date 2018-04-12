Breakfast fundraiser will support F-M Music Department

Apr 12, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Food
Maple Downs is hosting an All You Can Eat Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29, to benefit the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Music Department. At 11 a.m., various F-M High School music students will perform. The cost of the breakfast is $10 per person with children under 5 free.
Advance sale tickets are available at Maple Downs or can be purchased at the breakfast with a RSVP. For more information or to make reservations for the breakfast, call 315-637-0297.
Maple Downs is located at 7220 East Genesee St. in Fayetteville.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Apr 12, 2018 0
Apr 12, 2018 0
Apr 12, 2018 0
Apr 11, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Apr 12, 2018
Apr 12, 2018
Apr 12, 2018