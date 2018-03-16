Bakers needed for HumaneCNY ’s ‘Biggest Bake Sale Ever’

HumaneCNY is in need of Bakers for the “Biggest Bake Sale Ever” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24 at the Fayetteville Towne Center, Community Center. Go to humanecny.org, events and news for baking forms.

“Each year we have a magnificent group of volunteers and bakers, but we are in need of more bakers to donate cookies, cakes, cup cakes, pies, candy, etc.,” said co-chair Sarah Rouse.

“Each year this ‘Bake Sale’ gets Bigger and Bigger. There is no other like it in CNY,” said Cheryl Robinson, board president. “We assemble over a hundred individual and professional bakers to create an event like no other. If you have a sweet tooth, this will be the place for you!”

“Proceeds from this event will help us to meet the huge medical costs for both dogs and cats at the HumaneCNY due to so much animal neglect,” said Christine McNeely, executive director.

HumaneCNY is the area’s largest no-kill shelter. It is a not-for-profit organization that receives neither public funding nor support from any national organization. It depends upon the generosity of the Central New York, community for its existence, and is always in need of donations to continue caring for the hundreds of homeless animals that enter its doors yearly and await their forever homes.

