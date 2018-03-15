 

Agricultural organizations to host ‘Food Evolution’ documentary screening

Free screening tackles the controversy surrounding GMOs and our food

Madison County Farm Bureau and the New York Beef Industry Council in cooperation with the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance will host a free screening of the documentary “Food Evolution.” The film features discussions with farmers, ranchers, agribusiness leaders, activists and the entertainment industry about today’s polarized debate marked by fear, distrust and confusion — the controversy surrounding GMOs and food.

Following the film, a panel of local producers and experts, including Cindy Chan Phillips, director of nutrition education at New York Beef Council and Scott O’Mara of O’Mara Farms, will discuss society’s perception of GMOs and agriculture’s role in sharing the story of biotechnology’s environmental, nutritional and economic impact.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main Street, Oneida. Tickets available through eventbrite.com or contact John Wagner at jwagner@nyfb.org or 315-761-9770.

For more visit, foodevolutionmovie.com.

 

