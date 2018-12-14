 

CORRECTION: FFL holiday jazz concert at 1 p.m. Dec 16

Dec 14, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment

The Fayetteville Free Library holiday jazz concert this Sunday, Dec. 16, occurs at 1 p.m. (NOT 2 p.m. as we erroneously listed in the newspaper). The concert features Melissa Gardiner, trombonist and vocalist (you may have seen her featured on stage with Dave Matthews Band this past summer!) Daniel Pugh, keyboardist, and FFL’s own staff member, Keenan LeBlanc, drums.

