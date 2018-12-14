CORRECTION: FFL holiday jazz concert at 1 p.m. Dec 16

Dec 14, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
The Fayetteville Free Library holiday jazz concert this Sunday, Dec. 16, occurs at 1 p.m. (NOT 2 p.m. as we erroneously listed in the newspaper). The concert features Melissa Gardiner, trombonist and vocalist (you may have seen her featured on stage with Dave Matthews Band this past summer!) Daniel Pugh, keyboardist, and FFL’s own staff member, Keenan LeBlanc, drums.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Dec 13, 2018 0
Dec 13, 2018 0
Dec 13, 2018 0
Dec 12, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Dec 14, 2018
Dec 14, 2018
Dec 14, 2018
Dec 13, 2018
Dec 13, 2018