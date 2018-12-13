Winter-Themed “Art for Kids” Program on Dec. 14

Cazenovia Public Library

Children ages 8-14 are invited to join Pat Hill and Jenna Wright Martin at the Cazenovia Public Library for a festive, winter-themed Art for Kids! The next installment of the hands-on program series will be held Friday, December 14 at 1:30 pm in the Community Room. Discussion and activities will focus on the winter scenes published by Currier & Ives—America’s longest running printmaking firm.

The New York City-based firm was founded by Nathaniel Currier in 1835. In 1852, James Merritt Ives joined the business as a bookkeeper; five years later he became a full partner. In operation until 1907, Currier & Ives specialized in the production of hand-colored lithographs. The prints were made from the work of in-house artists as well as some of the most celebrated artists of the day. Currier & Ives prints, which captured a variety of images of American life, were among the most popular wall hangings of 19th century America.

During the December Art for Kids, participants will examine several seasonal Currier & Ives prints, learn about lithography, and create their own 3D winter scenes. Each child is asked to bring a shoebox for the project. All other materials will be provided. Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the Library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the Library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes, and much more—all arranged in a beautiful wooden case with adjustable trays.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story