Lorenzo kicks off holiday celebrations

Join Lorenzo State Historic Site for this year's rendition of Christmas at Lorenzo, with many holiday-themed events, tours and an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. (submitted photo)

During the month of December, the public is invited to attend Lorenzo State Historic Site for this year’s rendition of Christmas at Lorenzo with a “Musical Merriment” theme. Public viewing will be available in two options: from Dec. 6 to 9 for the Christmas celebration with refreshments, live music and sleigh rides; and from Dec. 12 to 15 with quiet guided tours.

Groups of 12 or more are welcomed on additional weekdays and must call for reservations.

Throughout the Federal-style mansion, special holiday displays have been created and installed with the “Musical Merriment” theme by volunteer decorators including the Syracuse Garden Club, Susan Anthony, Nancy and Elizabeth Whiting, Wendy Van Der Bogart, Lisa Brownback, Barbara Bartlett, Beth Carroll, Renee Joseph, Karen and Matthew Kalwara, Mary Beth Kuhn, Chris Jenner, Linda Kellish, Sharon Cooney, Kara Falso, Jessica Johnson, Mandy Eno, Tina McMurtrie, Nancy Weiskotten, Anne Galton, Katherine Huftalen, Kate Schwartz and Lorenzo staff.

The Lorenzo Christmas Celebration “Musical Merriment” will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6 and 7, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9. The Christmas Celebration will feature live music throughout the mansion, sleigh rides (weather permitting) and wassail and holiday treats served in the historic kitchen, with a special appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus on Sunday.

A special fundraising raffle, with unique items and seasonal services donated by local businesses, will also be available along with a scavenger hunt for children. For those looking for a quieter viewing of the decorated mansion, Lorenzo will be open for guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 12 to 15.

A vast array of new gift-giving items will be available for purchase at the museum gift shop throughout Christmas at Lorenzo.

A modest admission price is charged; for more information, call 315-655-3200 or visit LorenzoNY.org.

Lorenzo State Historic Site is located at 17 Rippleton Road within the Village of Cazenovia and is operated by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

