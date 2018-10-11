Murder Mystery Dinner Oct. 25 Benefits Make-A-Wish CNY

Oct 11, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment, Nonprofits
East Syracuse Minoa’s DECA Club is supporting Make-A-Wish CNY with their upcoming “Murder Mystery at the Banquet” event. Make plans for Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pine Grove Middle School for a banquet dinner, presentations from local Wish kids, raffles and a fun murder-mystery featuring ESM Spartan Stage and faculty performers.
Come dressed in costume and be a part of the evening’s Halloween costume contest. Dinner will be catered by Tony’s Family Restaurant.
Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door. For more information or to order pre-sale tickets email DECA students Rachel Brefka and Catie Mong at killerhalloween1819@gmail.com or call 315-200-7292. RSVP by Sunday, October 21.
The event is in Pine Grove Middle School’s Community Cafe & Performing Arts Center, 101 Spartan Way, East Syracuse. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
