Murder Mystery Dinner Oct. 25 Benefits Make-A-Wish CNY

East Syracuse Minoa’s DECA Club is supporting Make-A-Wish CNY with their upcoming “Murder Mystery at the Banquet” event. Make plans for Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pine Grove Middle School for a banquet dinner, presentations from local Wish kids, raffles and a fun murder-mystery featuring ESM Spartan Stage and faculty performers.

Come dressed in costume and be a part of the evening’s Halloween costume contest. Dinner will be catered by Tony’s Family Restaurant.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door. For more information or to order pre-sale tickets email DECA students Rachel Brefka and Catie Mong at killerhalloween1819@gmail.com or call 315-200-7292. RSVP by Sunday, October 21.

The event is in Pine Grove Middle School’s Community Cafe & Performing Arts Center, 101 Spartan Way, East Syracuse. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

