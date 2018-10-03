Library to host the 21st Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival

Join over 100,000 film enthusiasts from across the globe for the 21st Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival — a weeklong contest that allows audiences to choose the winner. The Cazenovia Public Library will screen the final nine films on Friday, October 5 at 1 and 6 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Community Room.

Manhattan Short Film Festival salutes the creative talents of both the actors on screen and the directors behind the camera. The festival made its debut in 1998 when sixteen short films were projected onto the side of a truck on Little Italy’s Mulberry Street in New York City. It has since blossomed into a worldwide phenomenon.

This year, the finalists represent the best among 1565 entries from 73 countries.

Each of the contestants will be eligible for an Oscar in 2019. At this event, cinema lovers will become instant film critics; audience members will be handed voting cards and asked to cast their ballots for their single favorite film. Votes will be tallied at each hosting venue and sent through to the Manhattan Short HQ. The winner will be announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, October 8 at 10 a.m.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

