‘Conflict and Resolution’ Set for Wheler Family Conference on Oct. 3

Sep 26, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment
Cazenovia College quad
The seventeenth annual Wheler Family Conference on World Affairs will take place Wednesday, Oct. 3, on the Cazenovia College campus with the concurrent morning sessions beginning at 10:10 a.m. Funded by the Wheler family, this year’s conference theme is “Conflict and Resolution.”
The plenary speaker is Emma Voigt, senior associate at ICF, a strategic consulting firm in Washington, D.C. Voigt, a 2012 graduate of Cazenovia College, will give a talk titled “Couture to Athleisure: fashion’s role in narratives of conflict.” Voigt’s presentation will be at 2:30 p.m. in the McDonald Lecture Hall in Eckel Hall on the Cazenovia College campus.
Voigt will also participate in one of the seven morning breakout sessions. The six other participants include Monica Aldrich Chamberlain ʼ11, sixth Grade instructor at Hamilton Central School; Brittnie Chidsey ʼ11, project management specialist, Accenture Federal Services; Sandy Robinson Hey ʼ84, general manager, WYLF 850 AM and 93.9 FM; Shannon Torgersen ʼ09, project manager, Realty Operations Group; Rose Viviano, director, and Kim McCoy, assistant director, ArtRage Gallery; and Kipp M. Goodman, chief deputy, the Sheriff’s Office of Seneca County.
For more information about Voigt, go to cazenovia.edu/news-and-events/news/emma-voigt-12-travels-india-teach-women-how-sew.
All sessions are free and open to the public, more information may be found at cazenovia.edu/wheler.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
