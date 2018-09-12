Great Minds/Great Ideas Lecture Series returns this month

Fall lectures feature ethnic socialization of children, new understandings of cancer

In cooperation with the Cazenovia Public Library and the Manlius Library, Cazenovia College has announced the 15th season of its Faculty Library Lecture Series: “Great Minds/Great Ideas.” The 2018-19 series features noted faculty members from Cazenovia College whose topics cover the breadth and depth of the liberal arts — from the ethnic socialization of children to the way scientists think about cancer to Pierrepont Noyes to the philosopher Peter Singer. Ample time for questions and conversation follow each presentation.

Dr. Christina Bobesky, assistant professor, human services, will present “The Role of Parents and Community in the Ethnic Socialization of Children” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave., Manlius, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia.

Maintaining a connection with ethnic heritage has been linked with positive outcomes. Frequent interaction in ethnic clubs or communities fosters a cultural sense of identity and biculturalism. Such interaction has also been shown to increase parent-child agreement and success in social and academic domains.

This presentation will assess parental and community-level influences on the development of ethnic identity and draw upon independent research with 414 members of the Ukrainian community in Central New York. Information about language fluency, ritualism, tradition, community organizations and parenting beliefs will be discussed.

Dr. Emily Flynn, assistant professor, biology, will present “The Two‐Hit Hypothesis of Cancer and Tumor Suppressor Genes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St., Cazenovia, and at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the Manlius Library, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave., Manlius.

In 1971, Dr. Alfred G. Knudson published an article that would change the way scientists think about cancer. Knudson focused on understanding the mechanisms of tumorigenesis, especially the cell‐of‐origin of cancer. He coined the “Two-Hit Hypothesis,” which has opened the door to new understandings of cancer along with significant progress in figuring out the process of tumorigenesis.

Knudson passed away in 2016, but his work lives on in the treatments that are developed based on his work. In this talk, Flynn will look at Knudson’s 1971 paper and where that has led us to today in our understanding of cancer.

The Faculty Library Lecture Series is made possible through the generous funding and support of Patricia Stacy Healey ʼ62 and Helen Stacy.

For more information, visit cazenovia.edu/greatminds or contact the Cazenovia Public Library at (315) 655-9322; The Manlius Library at (315) 682-6400; or the project director of the Cazenovia College Faculty Library Lecture Series, Sarah Cross at (315) 655-7679.

