Make-A-Wish CNY prepares for 2018 Sugarman Law Firm Wish Ball

Wish kid Brooklynn Mahanna twirls in her ball attire at the Sugarman Law Firm 2017 Wish Ball. (submitted photo)

Make-A-Wish Central New York is preparing for its annual Sugarman Law Firm Wish Ball, a gala event to support wishes for children with critical illnesses.

This year’s gala takes place from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at The Oncenter, located at 800 South State Street in Syracuse. This black-tie optional event honors the exceptional volunteers and supporters who help to create the magic of Make-A-Wish, as well as the generous and committed individuals, businesses and organizations who make wishes come true.

This year, Make-A-Wish Central New York will recognize corporate sponsor Dunkin Donuts and longtime donor Darren Petragnani for their ongoing support in making wishes come true. Entertainment this year is provided by Central New York party band, The Horn Dogs.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling 315-475-WISH or emailing info@cny.wish.org. Reservations must be made by Sept. 14.

Wish Ball is made possible through the generous support of Sugarman Law Firm and other sponsors, including Carrols, Dunkin Donuts and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

For more information about the event or about Make-A-Wish Central New York, visit cny.wish.org, call 315-475-WISH or e-mail info@cny.wish.org.

Make-A-Wish Central New York is a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes of children between the ages of two and a half to 18 who have critical illnesses. In granting these wishes, Make-A-Wish strives to provide the child and family with a bit of respite and extra-special memories of joy and laughter. The fundraiser generates more than $100,000 annually in support of wishes.

