Saturday Social in its fifth month

Jul 25, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

Musicians Mike and Mark of Maroon 2 and soloist Greg Allyn play at a Sober Saturday Social event at Common Grounds. (submitted photo)

On any given Saturday night in Cazenovia, there are a host of venues to visit and listen to great music and enjoy food and drinks. But where do you go when you want an alternative to the bar scene?

Sober Saturday Social, in its fifth month running, is an alternative social event that occurs the last Saturday of the month at Common Grounds in Cazenovia. Thanks to Common Grounds, which is provided as a free space to the community, the dedication of volunteer musicians throughout Central New York and Common Grounds Coffee House and Dave’s Diner, this event has grown not only in attendance, but has become the prototype in other communities that want to promote and provide sober social events for all ages.

The next event is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Common Grounds. Stop by for a free, sober evening with music, games and great conversations. Open to the public, children welcome.

For more information, email commongroundscaz@gmail.com.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

