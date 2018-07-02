Clear Path for Veterans’ announces inaugural Warrior Classic golf tournament

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills

Turning Stone’s Shenendoah to host fundraiser

Participants in Clear Path for Veterans’ inaugural Warrior Classic will be among the first golfers in the region to experience Turning Stone’s new Shenendoah Golf Course. Following a 12-month redesign that resulted in seven new holes, the golf course has reopened to much acclaim.

The Warrior Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 20. Golfers will enjoy a continental breakfast starting at 7 a.m. before heading out to the links for a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Shenendoah offers 18 holes of PGA-level golf in a spectacular natural setting; the tournament will play captain and crew format.

Following a dinner reception at 1 p.m., special guest retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne will give the keynote speech. Mills is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker and international advocate for Veterans and amputees. He is one of only five servicemen from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries as a quadruple amputee.

His heroic journey was documented in the award-winning documentary film, “Travis: A Soldier’s Story” and he has written a New York Times bestselling memoir titled, “Tough As They Come.” He speaks across the country motivating others to live by his motto: “Never give up. Never quit.” and his foundation recently completed the construction of a fully adaptive veterans retreat in the Belgrade Lakes region of Maine where he hosted more than 89 combat-injured veterans and their families last year.

For more information about Mills, visit: www.travismills.org.

An awards ceremony, auction and book signing by Mills will round out the afternoon. Awards will recognize: best overall score, straightest drive and longest drive; there will also be a putting contest and a car giveaway for a hole-in-one.

Silent auction winners will be announced followed by a short live auction featuring exclusive trips to a Chicago Cubs game, and other exotic destinations, such as Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Florida. All tournament participants will receive a swag bag, including Mills’ book “Tough As They Come.”

Registration is $250 per golfer ($950 per foursome) and includes a round of golf, cart, swag bag, continental breakfast, lunch and awards. (Shenendoah’s greens fees for 18 holes in the summer is $150 for the general public, not including a cart.)

Designed, constructed and maintained to PGA Tour standards at more than 7,000 yards, the course offers conditions normally reserved for PGA Tour professionals. In 2006, the Shenendoah Golf Club was host of the PGA National Club Professional Championship. Register online at ClearPath4Vets.com/WC2018.

Proceeds from this tournament benefit the programs and services at Clear Path for Veterans, located in Chittenango, which will touch the lives of more than 20,000 veterans in 2018.

