Summer concert series coming to New Woodstock

Jun 12, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment
The New Woodstock Regional Historical Society will be offering a concert series this summer in New Woodstock. The concerts will be held at Heritage Park in the center of New Woodstock and will begin at 7 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to bring a chair.
The park is getting a facelift, with a new gazebo being built entirely by volunteers. The plan is to have the building dedicated at Old Home Days, the last Saturday of July 2019.
This summer, the Historical Society has put together a concert series that has a wide diversity of entertainment. The list of concerts includes:
June 15 — Route 66
June 29 — Cazenovia Community Band
July 13 — Kruisin Kountry
July 27 — “Swingin a Miss”
August 10 — Gary Robertson
August 24 — (to be announced)
For more information, visit the society website at newwoodstocknyhistory.com or email nwoodstockhistoricalsoc@gmail.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 12, 2018 0
Jun 12, 2018 0
Jun 12, 2018 0
Jun 11, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 12, 2018
Jun 12, 2018
Jun 12, 2018
Jun 12, 2018
Jun 12, 2018