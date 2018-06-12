 

Summer concert series coming to New Woodstock

The New Woodstock Regional Historical Society will be offering a concert series this summer in New Woodstock. The concerts will be held at Heritage Park in the center of New Woodstock and will begin at 7 p.m. These events are free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to bring a chair.

The park is getting a facelift, with a new gazebo being built entirely by volunteers. The plan is to have the building dedicated at Old Home Days, the last Saturday of July 2019.

This summer, the Historical Society has put together a concert series that has a wide diversity of entertainment. The list of concerts includes:

June 15 — Route 66

June 29 — Cazenovia Community Band

July 13 — Kruisin Kountry

July 27 — “Swingin a Miss”

August 10 — Gary Robertson

August 24 — (to be announced)

For more information, visit the society website at newwoodstocknyhistory.com or email nwoodstockhistoricalsoc@gmail.com.

 

 

