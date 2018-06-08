Town of Manlius Police Department to Host Open House June 9

Jun 08, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
On Saturday June 9, the Town of Manlius Police Department will host an Open House event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to visit the police station located at 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue in the Village of Manlius.
There will be a car seat fit station, vehicle displays, child ID cards, station tours, a demonstration of the effects of driving while intoxicated, helmet and bicycle safety check, safety displays, an interactive radar trailer demonstration and police officers available to answer questions. Hot dogs, games and a small gift will be available for children.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
