May 08, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment, History

Lorenzo State Historic Site mansion opens for guided tours this weekend

Lorenzo State Historic Site, the home of Cazenovia founder John Lincklaen, will open for the 2018 season on May 11.

Guided tours of the mansion will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (with the last tour of the day beginning at 4 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday, and Monday holidays through Oct. 8. The visitor center and museum shop are open during these hours.

Tour Fees: Adults, $5; seniors, $4; students, $4. Groups of 12 or more with two-week advance notice, $4 per person. Children 12 and under, free. Friends of Lorenzo members receive free admission.

For more information, call Lorenzo at 315-655-3200 or visit the website for the Friends of Lorenzo at friendsoflorenzo.org.

Cazenovia Public Library offers programs and services to encourages patrons to head outdoors
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

