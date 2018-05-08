Lorenzo State Historic Site mansion opens for guided tours this weekend

May 08, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment, History
Lorenzo State Historic Site, the home of Cazenovia founder John Lincklaen, will open for the 2018 season on May 11.
Guided tours of the mansion will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (with the last tour of the day beginning at 4 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday, and Monday holidays through Oct. 8. The visitor center and museum shop are open during these hours.
Tour Fees: Adults, $5; seniors, $4; students, $4. Groups of 12 or more with two-week advance notice, $4 per person. Children 12 and under, free. Friends of Lorenzo members receive free admission.
For more information, call Lorenzo at 315-655-3200 or visit the website for the Friends of Lorenzo at friendsoflorenzo.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
May 08, 2018 0
May 08, 2018 0
May 08, 2018 0
May 08, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018
May 08, 2018