Local author and historian to discuss new book at Cazenovia Public Library

Apr 17, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment, Library News

Jason Emerson's new book, "Lincoln's Lover: Mary Lincoln in Poetry," was released Jan. 15 from Kent State University Press.

The Cazenovia Public Library will welcome Jason Emerson to the Community Room on Tuesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. The award-winning author and historian will discuss his latest publication, Lincoln’s Lover: Mary Lincoln in Poetry. A combination of poetry, history, and biography, the book allows readers to consider Mary Lincoln’s words, thoughts, experiences, and legacy through the lens of poetry.

The book is a compilation of poetry written by, for, and about Mary Lincoln dating from 1839 to 2012. Each poem is introduced with historical and poetic contexts, as well as information about the poets themselves. The poems show Mary as woman, wife, first lady and widow, as well as insane woman, complex individual and intricate and indispensable part of her husband.

Jason Emerson is an independent historian and journalist, who has authored and edited several books on Abraham Lincoln and his family. He has published numerous articles and book reviews on the subject, and made appearances on Book TV, American History TV, and the History Channel. Emerson is a former National Park Service park ranger at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, Gettysburg National Military Park, and the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. He is also editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

Books will be available for purchase following the presentation.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

 

