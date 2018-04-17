F-M High School annual ‘Showboat’ fundraiser set for April 19-20

Apr 17, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
The annual Fayetteville-Manlius High School student-run talent show, “Showboat,” will take place in the high school auditorium 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, and Friday, April 20.
General admission tickets are $6 and may be purchased online or at the door starting at 6 p.m. prior to each show. Please plan to arrive early to purchase tickets and select a seat.
Showboat includes a cappella, bands, choreography, comedy, vocal duets, instrumental performances, step routines, and magic tricks. Students run the lights, audio, and backstage action. About 150 students will perform.
Proceeds will be donated to Fayetteville-Manlius A Better Chance House (ABC House). A Better Chance is a national non-profit organization that identifies and recruits academically talented and motivated students of color from disadvantaged school districts and places them in outstanding public, independent and private high schools across the United States, according to the program’s website.
F-M ABC students live in a group home setting and attend F-M High School where they are enrolled in an advanced college prep curriculum.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
