Syracuse University Brass to play benefit concert for Vanderkamp

Syracuse University Brass Ensemble

The Award-winning Syracuse University Brass Ensemble (SUBE) of over 35 professional level brass and percussionists and directed by Dr. James T. Spencer will play its spring Pops Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the United Church of Fayetteville, 310 East Genesee St., Fayetteville. Freewill offering proceeds will benefit Vanderkamp by providing “kamperships” and support for the center’s community-based year-round programs.

Vanderkamp Center, located near Cleveland, N.Y., off the north shore of Oneida Lake, is an 850-acre site and includes forests, fields and a private lake. As a Christian ecumenical retreat and camp facility, it offers five weeks of a summer camping experience. The summer 2018 themed camp weeks will include Outrageous, Ninja Warrior, Adventures, Strangest Things, In Middle Earth and All Faith Kamp.

The SU Brass Ensemble will offer concertgoers musical selections that include: “Fanfare for Full Fathom Five” (based upon Shakespeare’s The Tempest), “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “Scene One” from Swan Lake (Tchaikovsky), “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Blades of Toledo” (trombone favorite), and “Sparks” (xylophone solo), among others.

This spring the ensemble has been invited to be a “showcase” band at the Great American Brass Band Festival in Kentucky, where they will perform many of these pieces. To learn more about Vanderkamp visit their website at vk.org/wpsite.

