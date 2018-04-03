Peterboro historian book signing at county historical society

Dr. Norman K. Dann will offer a program and book signing for his new book, “Peter Smith of Peterboro: Furs, Land, and Anguish” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Madison County Historical Society, 435 Main Street in Oneida. On view at the historical society that day, there will also be an exhibit on Peter Smith following Dann’s program.

After writing six books on descendants of Peter Smith, Dann has written the first full biography on Peter Smith. The story of Peter Smith is the story of Upstate New York in the earliest days of the United States. A billionaire by today’s standards, Smith made his fortune in the fur trade and especially as one of the country’s original land barons.

Dann is professor emeritus at Morrisville State College, a Gerrit Smith scholar and author of several other books concerning the Smith Family of Peterboro. Dann is a founder and member of the Cabinet of Freedom for the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum, a Steward of the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark, a 25 year member of the Annual Peterboro Civil War Weekend Committee, and Treasurer of the Peterboro Area Museum.

Dann’s program will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Viewing of the Peter Smith exhibit will follow Dr. Dann’s program from 2 pm- 4 pm. There will be an opportunity to purchase copies of “Peter Smith of Peterboro: Furs, Land, and Anguish” and to request the author’s signature.

There is no fee to attend the program or view the exhibit. Refreshments will be served.

For more information please contact the Madison County Historical Society at 315-363-4136, or history@mchs1900.org.

