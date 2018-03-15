Next Cazenovia Forum: NBC TV executive who oversees hit drama series ‘This is Us’ to speak

Mike Nunes, the NBC Universal executive responsible for the award-winning and critically-acclaimed television series “This is Us,” will deliver the next Cazenovia Forum lecture at 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Hampton Inn ballroom in Cazenovia.

Admission to the event is free, no reservations are required and audience members are invited to join the speaker for a post-event reception.

As vice president of current programming for NBC Entertainment, Nunes has handled some of the biggest, most popular and well-reviewed shows in television. In addition to “This Is Us,” which has become a national phenomenon since its launch in 2016, he has helped shepherd “The Good Place,” from esteemed comedy showrunner Michael Schur, “Superstore,” starring America Ferrera and, most recently, “Rise,” from “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” executive producer Jason Katims.

The title of Nunes’ presentation is “Framing the Story: From the Outside In.”

“This is Us,” which just completed its second season on NBC, is a drama that follows the lives of three siblings and their parents, taking place in both the present and, via flashbacks, various times in the past. Two of the siblings are the surviving members of a white couple’s triplet pregnancy, while the other is a black child born the same day who was abandoned and adopted by the couple in place of their stillborn son.

The show received Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Drama in both 2017 and 2018. Last year, the series received ten Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and Sterling K. Brown winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Nunes began his career at NBC in 2006 as a coordinator in drama development and moved his way up to manager of current programming and director of current programming before being named vice president.

The Forum is pleased to partner on this event with Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, from which Nunes received a master’s degree in television, radio and film in 2002.

The Cazenovia Forum also announced that on April 27 it will host Frank Montoya, a retired FBI agent who frequently appears as an expert commentator on network news programs in connection with the FBI’s involvement in the investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 elections.

More information can be found at cazenoviaforum.com.

