CazArts creative alliance launches website

CazArts is a creative alliance of artists, arts organizations and the public, founded to foster the creation and appreciation of arts in the greater Cazenovia area. During the group’s April 4 meeting CazArts Coordinator Shawn McGuire (right) announced the launch of the CazArts website and presented Stone Quarry Hill Art Park (SQHAP) with a CazArts Founder award. Sarah Tietje-Mietz (left), assistant director of SQHAP, received the award and presented a generous donation to the organization. (Photo by William Padgett)

By Kate Hill

Staff Writer

CazArts is an alliance of artists, arts organizations and the public, founded to foster the creation and appreciation of arts in the greater Cazenovia area.

During the group’s April 4 meeting at the Cazenovia College Jephson Campus, Shawn McGuire — coordinator of the fledgling organization — announced the launch of the CazArts website.

CazArts works under the premise that thriving arts and cultural activity are essential to vibrant communities. The organization works to promote, educate and advocate the arts to the public, policy makers, benefactors and community leaders.

The new website will play a critical role in furthering the organization’s goal of “nurturing a community that promotes the arts” by providing access to a local events calendar and highlighting local artists and arts organizations.

“The main thing we wanted CazArts to be able to do was to promote our members and get the word out about what is happening in the arts community,” McGuire said. “We wanted to have one place where people can go to see what is happening around them.”

The online calendar currently features a variety of events, including Cazenovia College student art exhibitions, a musical production of “Cabaret,” library lectures, Nelson Odeon concerts, a music and literature variety show, and Stone Quarry Hill Art park tours and workshops.

The website’s community section, which is currently under construction, will introduce the public to many of the community’s diverse artists and arts organizations. Each member page will include an artist bio or organization information, contact details, a website link and photographs. Sample member’s pages and video profiles are currently available on the website.

During the April meeting, McGuire presented Stone Quarry Hill Art Park with a CazArts Founder award.

“We reached out to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park because we thought they would be a glimmering, shining example of what a CazArts organizational member could be,” McGuire said. “We are so grateful that they’ve agreed to step up to support us.”

Sarah Tietje-Mietz, assistant director of SQHAP, received the award and presented a generous donation to the organization.

“As an institution, the Art Park is all about art and the community,” Tietje-Mietz said. “Supporting CazArts is something that will help to further our own mission and to promote the arts community. It’s something that is very important to us and something that we are very proud to support.”

Starting Saturday, May 11, CazArts will set up at the Cazenovia Farmers’ Market. Their booth will feature individual artists and arts organization representatives.

CazArts will hold a public launch party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 23 in the Art Gallery at Reisman Hall, Cazenovia College. “Launching CazArts” will also serve as an opening artist’s reception for the organization’s first Annual Members Art Exhibition, on display May 22-31. The gallery is open 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

General donations to CazArts can be made online or sent to CazArts c/o CACDA, 1 Liberty St. Cazenovia, NY 13035. Membership forms are also available on the CazArts website. For more information on CazArts, visit cazarts.com or email Shawn McGuire at shawn@cazarts.com.

Related

Comment on this Story