Cazenovia College presents ‘Cabaret’

Cazenovia College will present the classic musical Cabaret as its spring production. Cabaret premiered on Broadway in 1966 with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff; it features such popular songs as “Willkommen,” “Money,” and of course the title song, “Cabaret.”

The show is set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, and it focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, as it revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. It also tells the story of the doomed romance between German boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and her elderly suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies at the Kit Kat Klub, the role that defined Joel Grey’s acting career.

Cazenovia College’s Artist-in-Residence, David Lowenstein, directs and choreographs this production of Cabaret with a cast drawn from the local community as well as Cazenovia College students and faculty. The Catherine Cummings Theatre, located at 16 Lincklaen Street, is the venue for the performances set for:

Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 12, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 13, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m.

Doors open a half hour prior to show time, and tickets are $15 Adults; $12 Seniors (62+); $10 Children (12 and under); $3 Caz College Students (with ID). They are available at CNYtix.com, at Cazenovia Jewelry in Cazenovia, and over the phone at 315.655.STAR.

