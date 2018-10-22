DeWitt/Jamesville Library to Host first CNY Literary Festival

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville has announced it will hold its first CNY Literary Festival from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at the library.

The CNY Literary Festival will host public readings, author signings, hors d’oeuvres and beverages and the opportunity to meet and greet with authors at the library. The event will feature published authors of fiction, genre fiction, local interest, narrative nonfiction and children’s books.

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville’s goal in creating this signature event is to showcase and promote area authors and become a hub for writers in the area to meet, learn, share and utilize resources. The CLD&J is ideally suited to creating this hub due to our modern, appealing space with comfortable seating, ample opportunities to access computers and devices, and a staff that includes published writers.

Local authors in Onondaga County and the surrounding counties interested in participating should contact Brian Abbott, Paralibrarian for Public Relations at the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville, at: babbott@onlib.org.

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville is conveniently located at 5110 Jamesville Road, a short distance from 481 Exit 2.

