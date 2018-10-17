 

Photography exhibition coming to Reisman Hall Art Gallery

Photography exhibition coming to Reisman Hall Art Gallery

Image by Rita Hammond, Hammond after Oldoini, from the series ‘A Due Voci’, c.1998

The works of 12 photographers from the collection of Light Work in Syracuse will be featured in the Cazenovia College Art Gallery in Reisman Hall from Oct. 25 through Dec. 4. An artists’ lecture series and opening reception will kick off the exhibition from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, in the gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

The 12 artists in the “Boundaries, Edges, Light & Frame” exhibition include:

Charles Biasiny-Rivera, Renee Cox, Willson Cummer, John Edmonds, Amy Elkins, Rita Hammond, Tommy Kha, Pipo Nguyen-duy, Paul W. Pearce, Victor Abraham Rivera, Brian Ulrich and Carrie Mae Weems.

In observance of Thanksgiving, the gallery will be closed Nov. 19 through 23. For additional event details, contact Jen Pepper, gallery director, at jpepper@cazenovia.edu.

For more information about each of the artists and their work, visit cazenovia.edu/art-gallery.

