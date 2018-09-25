Public invited to Cazenovia Art Trail opening reception

Sep 25, 2018 Jason Emerson Arts, Cazenovia Republican
The 2018 Cazenovia Art Trail will kick off this year with an opening reception — “Eat. Drink. Art.” — from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, hosted at the Cazenovia College Art Gallery at Reisman Hall on Sullivan Street.
Selected works from participating artists will be on display including the Cazenovia College Art and Design Faculty Exhibit. Guests will have the opportunity to preview the Art Trail experience, while enjoying artfully prepared food and a cash bar. This event is free and open to the public.
“Guests will have the opportunity for a sneak peak at what is in store along the Trail,” said Art Trail Chairperson Cathy Savage.
The Cazenovia Art Trail is an annual self-guided tour of artist’s studios that provides a unique opportunity for the public to meet artists in their working environments. This year the Art Trail will be held on Sept. 29 and 30. It is free and open to the public.
More detailed information and a map of the trail may be found at art-trail.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
