Cazenovia Art Trail returns Sept. 29, 30

The 2018 Cazenovia Art Trail will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30. The trail offers people an opportunity to meet painters, sculptors, potters, photographers and crafts people in their studios where they bring their works to life. Visitors will experience a diverse collection of artists and their works as well as nature’s display of fall colors in and around Cazenovia.

Studios and “Art Hubs” will be open for the tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days of the event.

The Art Trail welcomes several new artists, including Megan Muldoon, painter; Sarah Tietje-Mietz, painter; Shawn Halperin, sculptor; Dale Bowers, sculptor; Megan Tennant, illustrator; multiple artists at the Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed; and painter Tom McCobb, who isn’t new but is returning after a hiatus.

Returning artists include:

Jennifer Hooley, painter.

Susan Johnson, painter.

Michael McBane, painter.

Mary Padgett, pastel painter.

Peter Beasecker, potter.

Wayne Daniels, painter.

Naomi DeMuth, potter.

Roger DeMuth, illustrator.

Eugen Doering, metal sculptor.

Henry Drexler, painter.

Marilyn Fegan, 3-D painter.

Jude Ferencz, metal sculptor.

Liz Lurie, potter.

Rick Marchant, painter.

Paul Parpard, multimedia.

Cazenovia Cut Block, woodworkers.

Dave Porter, wood sculptor.

Deborah Wester, painter.

Shawn Gilmore, painter.

Cazenovia Watercolor Society painters.

Artists at Cazenovia Artisans.

Geoffrey Navias, artist in residence at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park.

Cazenovia College art and design faculty.

Cazenovia College Art students at Jephson Campus.

Sponsored by the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association, (CACDA), this seventh annual Art Trail includes the area’s finest artists, several of whom have won awards, working in their home studios or other “art hub” settings during the event. The 2018 Art Trail includes a few studios within walking distance in the historic village, while other studios may be reached by car.

New this year, bicycle routes for all ability levels are available on the website for anyone wishing to explore the trail by bike. Artists are prepared to hold any artwork purchased by bikers so they can pick it up at a later date.

The event is free and open to the public.

Special points of interest along the 2018 Art Trail include the Cazenovia Farmer’s Market, Lorenzo State Historic Site and Pompey Historical Society. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the many other shops and restaurants in the Cazenovia area.

Maps of the Art Trail will be available at all artists’ locations on the days of the event, including the Gallery at Reisman Hall at 6 Sullivan Street where visitors can also stop to get more information, or they can be downloaded from the Art Trail website, art-trail.org.

For more information about the event and this year’s participating artists, visit art-trail.org, email arttrail@cacda.net, or “like” the Art Trail on Facebook.

