Art for Kids Program series continues at the Cazenovia Public Library

Cazenovia Public Library

The next installment of the Cazenovia Public Library’s Art for Kids program will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, in the community room. Discussion and activities will focus on artist turned naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian (1647-1717).

The German-born botanical and natural history illustrator was one of the first naturalists to conduct in-depth studies of insects. She recorded and illustrated the life cycles of 186 insect species. Like John James Audubon, Merian placed her subjects (e.g., caterpillars, butterflies, and plants) in their natural habitats. Her work documenting the nature of metamorphosis challenged contemporary ideas surrounding insect development. She was also responsible for discovering new species of insects and plants in the South American country of Suriname.

During the September Art for Kids, which is for children ages 8 to 12, participants will study Merian’s work to learn about the life cycles of insects. They will then have the opportunity to create their own insect art. All materials will be provided.

Class size is limited to ensure program quality. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

Participants will qualify for the chance to win a beautiful art set donated by a good friend of the Library. The kit contains 178 pieces, including colored markers, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, oil pastels, acrylic paint tubes and more — all arranged in a wooden case with adjustable trays.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call (315) 655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story