Author Kerry Cerra hosts teen writing workshop at Hamilton Public Library

Kerry O’Malley Cerra

Join author Kerry O’Malley Cerra at the Hamilton Public Library for a teen writing workshop at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, sponsored by the Colgate Bookstore. The workshop will teach teens on the best way to create a perfect character.

This event is free and open to teenagers and adults. Cerra’s book, “Just a Drop of Water,” will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

“Just a Drop of Water,” a gripping and intensely touching debut middle grade novel, brings the events of Sept. 11, which shook the world, into the lens of a young boy who is desperately trying to understand the ramifications of this life-altering event.

The School Library Journal stated in a review, “Historical fact and realistic fiction elements are woven together with an expert hand, making readers care about this moment in history and giving educators an excellent book sure to spur thoughtful discussion.”

The middle-grade novel “Just a Drop of Water” won a Florida Book Award, the Crystal Kite Award and was named to VOYAs Top Shelf Fiction for Middle Readers’ 2014 list. In addition, the book was a finalist for the 2015-16 Maine Student Book Award, the 2016-17 Truman Award (Missouri), the 2017-18 Garden State Teen Book Award (New Jersey), the 2018 Nene Award (Hawaii), and won runner-up for the 2016-17 Magnolia Award (Mississippi).

Cerra holds a degree in social science education from the University of South Florida and continues to use her teaching skills in author presentations at schools across the country. She currently lives in Florida with her husband, kids and rescue dogs.

