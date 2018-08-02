Local builder shows art works at New Woodstock Free Library

Dale Bowers at his shop in Cazenovia. An exhibit of his work will be at the New Woodstock Free Library through August 31. (submitted photo)

Dale Bowers, President of Bowers Builders, Inc., will exhibit selected items from his studio-shop art collection at the New Woodstock Free Library through August 31.

Known throughout the greater Cazenovia area for his building craftsmanship, restoration and construction work, Bowers is also a multi-talented fine artist working in natural materials and “found” objects, including wood, wire and stone.

The library is a likely place for showing Bowers’ art, since he has contracted several construction projects there. He has also completed numerous major projects for the Cazenovia Public Library.

Founded in 1950, Bowers Builders has been involved with family housing, restoration and renovation work. Bowers also serves on the Town of Cazenovia Planning Board.

Gwen Pierre, a member of the library exhibits committee, and longtime family friend, called Bowers’ art “arresting and unexpected.”

“Dale uses natural materials in ways that surprise and intrigue the viewer,” Pierre said. “Some of it is decorative or ornamental, while other pieces are utilitarian. All of it is interesting.”

For a sample of Bowers’ art, visit Dalebowersart.com.

The exhibit will be open to the public during all regular library hours.

For more information, call the library at 315-662-3134, or visit midyorklib.org/newwoodstock.

