‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ coming to Manlius July 19-21

Numerous Caz residents participating in cast and crew

The Town of Manlius Recreation Department’s annual summer production will feature “Legally Blonde the Musical” with performances scheduled for July 19 through 21 at 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School auditorium.

The musical is based on the 2001 movie “Legally Blonde and follows Elle (Amy Just) as she navigates her way through Harvard Law School while looking for love and breaking down traditional stereotypes. The soundtrack features truly catchy music combined with high energy dancing.

This is the 42nd year the Town of Manlius has sponsored a summer theater production. The cast and pit feature many of Central New York’s most talented performers and musicians.

Cazenovia residents and school faculty involved this year include: Katherine McGinnis, Megan Schwartz, Clari Atherlay, Caeli Carroll, Connor Carroll, Jonathan Benn, Maggie Dougherty, Eric Feola, Mary Coburn, Peter Ciarelli and Brendan Coffey.

Tickets for “Legally Blonde the Musical” are $15 for adults, $13 for children 12 and under, and $13 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased by calling 315-670-SHOW or by visiting manliusmusical.org.

Cast

Elle Woods – Amy Just

Warner Huntington III – Cooper Pokrentowski

Vivienne Kensington – Cynthia Waibel

Emmett Forrest – Cole Jarvis

Professor Callahan – Mark Kotzin

Paulette – Katherine Mcginnis

Serena – Maddie Castro

Margot – Megan Schwartz

Pilar – Theresa Rutkowski

Shandi – Megan Schwartz

Kate/Mousy Client/Stenographer – Molly Kotzin

Leilani – Clari Atherlay

Cece – Caeli Carroll

Kristine – Marissa Digennaro

Veronica – Erin Houghtaling

Shandi – Nia Loyd

Elle’s Mom – Carol Minkstein

Elle’s Dad – James Sharples

Winthrop – David Richmond

Lowell – David Adler

Pforzheimer – Nicholas Hoalcraft

Brooke Wyndham – Chelsea Colton

Aaron Schultz – John Nolan

Padamadan – Jeffrey Salamone

Enid – Geraldine Wason

Cashier (Laker Girl) – Camille Mason

Guard/Kiki The Colorist – Nicholas Courgi

Judge – Mookey Vanorden

Whitney/Chutney/Dress Shop Salesgirl – Illiana Cohen

Dress Shop Manager/Department Store Salesgirl – Olivia Moffa

Grandmaster Chad – Massimo Giaconna

Dewey – Connor Carroll

Kyle – Adam Fumarola

Nikos – Zach Taber

Carlos – Jonathan Benn

