Improv Anyone? Caz Counterpoint and the Creative Process

Manlius violist and composer Sachin Shukla will perform at this year’s Cazenovia Counterpoint festival. (submitted photo)

by Elizabeth McCrohan

Society for New Music summer intern

Cazenovia Counterpoint means it must be July, and the chance to hear prize-winning young musicians and composers. One might say that music is a “collaborative” sport, which is why “Rising Star” performers are paired with composers to create a new work for premiere on these noontime “Rising Star” programs July 11 and 18 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Hall in Cazenovia.

What is it like, and what does it take?

Manlius violist and composer Sachin Shukla has musical experience and sensitivity well beyond his years. As a “Rising Star” he will be playing one of his own pieces. A 2017 FM graduate, Shukla is currently a student of Helen Callus at the Northwestern University Bienen School of Music. In 2017, he was a finalist in CMM’s Concerto Competition and is now principal viola of the Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra. In 2016, he was chosen for the NAfME All National Symphony Orchestra. While in high school, Shukla curated three Rising Stars concerts as a board member of the Society for New Music.

Shukla said that composing helps him take on pieces as a performer with a greater understanding of what the composer who wrote them intended.

“Being a composer, I realize that sounds are arranged in a certain way for a specific reason,” Shukla said. “When I play, I think of myself as a translator whose role it is to carry across the message of the composer to the audience.”

Another “Rising Star,” Poland, N.Y., native Dominic Fiacco, began studying music at the age of four — first at the piano, then the organ after attending an organ recital at age eight.

Recently, Fiacco performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, and will soon play at the Cadet Chapel at West Point. As a pianist, Dominic studies with Hamilton College lecturer Sar-Shalom Strong, and as an organist studies with Stephen Best in Utica. Dominic, at the mere age of 13, has tackled remarkable repertoire on both instruments, and his understanding of music well exceeds his years.

The story that is behind music, and the effective communication of such, is also important to Fiacco. “There are many important aspects of music. The most important one is probably the story behind the music — where the music’s leading to. The performer should be able to find that,” he said.

Cortland composer and pianist Emmanuel Sikora began studying piano at age six and composing at age nine. At that time, he wasn’t aware of new classical music being composed, so he wrote his own. He went on to earn his BA from Queens College and a MM from Binghamton University. Currently, he is organist and choir director at St. Mary of the Assumption in Binghamton.

As a still young but already experienced composer, Sikora’s works have been heard in live performances and television broadcasts across the country. Recently, his opera “Astra” was recorded, and his ‘Lyric’ Symphony will be premiered by the Syracuse University Orchestra in the fall.

“I’ve always seen myself as a creative artist, rather than an interpretive one. At church I do a great deal of improvising, a foundational aspect of being a composer,” Sikora said, adding that he greatly values the authenticity of artists. “I think music written earnestly communicates — it’s much more important in my view, for an artist to simply be himself.”

Improvisation is also extremely important to Baldwinsville composer and pianist Gregg Welcher. He began musical studies as a pianist, but found his explorations in improvisation and composition to be more rewarding for him. He is going into his final year of study at SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music, where he has studied under Professors Laura Kaminsky and Huang Ruo.

While in high school he was on the Society for New Music’s board and a former student leader of Junior ProArt. Like Sachin Shukla, Greg feels he has a greater understanding what a composer may have been thinking when they wrote a piece.

With these performer/composer collaborations, Rising Stars gives these Central New York natives the rare opportunity to discover what the composer intended. “When composing for specific players, the most important thing is for the composer to ascertain what the performer is good at, where their strengths — technically and musically — lie,” Welcher said. “A composer can then build the piece around these, a ‘custom fit’ piece of music. Ideally, the composer and performer should have a rehearsal together to work out details in order to give a definitive world premiere both can be proud of.”

Prize-winning Rising Star performers July 11:

Marcellus native Adina Martin, soprano; Manlius resident Charlie Loh, violin; Poland, NY native Dominic Fiacco, piano; – working with Ithaca composer Alexandria Kemp, Fayetteville composer Mario Pietra and Cortland composer Emmanuel Sikora

Prize-winning Rising Star performers July 18:

Manlius native Sachin Shukla, viola; Westhill graduate Bradley Zell, piano; Poland, NY native Dominic Fiacco, organ –working with composers Shukla, Baldwinsville native Gregg Welcher, Cortland native Emmanuel Sikor.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story