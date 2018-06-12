New art exhibition on display in library art gallery

Carole Herbert, George Van Hook and Jennifer Hooley at the Cazenovia Public Library in the Library Gallery George Van Hook’s paintings are on view through June 30, 2018. Many of the works are for sale and a portion of the sales will benefit the library. (submitted photo)

The paintings of artist George Van Hook are now on display in the Cazenovia Public Library through June 30. Van Hook, who is from Cambridge, N.Y., has painted in Cazenovia since the 1970s. The exhibition features his work not only from Cazenovia but also from his travels to other places where he participates in plein air painting competitions and visits for gallery shows. Each of the paintings are grouped by location and genre and include detailed descriptions to educate the viewer while visiting the show.

Van Hook is captivated by the small American family farms, scenes of everyday life, landscape and changing seasons, historic locations and has been affiliated with the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester, Vt., during the last 20 years. Also included in the show is a still life painting, a figure piece and a watercolor of the East Farm in Cazenovia.

Van Hook’s paintings are on view in the Library Gallery. Many of the works are for sale and a portion of the sales will benefit the library.

