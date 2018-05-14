New photography exhibit on display at Common Grounds

The photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes,” is on display throughout May in the Community Art Gallery at Common Grounds in Cazenovia. (submitted photo)

The photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes,” is on display throughout May in the Community Art Gallery at Common Grounds in Cazenovia. The display highlights the work of photography students from The Arc of Madison Cortland, whose work was chosen by student jurors in Morrisville State College’s art instructor Leigh Yardley’s Introduction to Visual Arts class.

According to Jim Cooke, photography instructor at The Arc of Madison Cortland, the sharing of impressions helps to promote and foster both understanding and inclusion for all student participants.

Jessica Bero, whose work is featured in the show, has taken classes with Cooke for eight years. She especially likes her New York City collection “because the pictures are like a story,” she said. The work of Aeryn Mitchell, Patty Vanderpool, Cristiana Scalzo and Jenny Dunlop is also featured in the exhibit.

The Arc of Madison Cortland is a chapter of The Arc New York which formed 52 years ago in Cortland County and 50 years ago in Madison County. With the inspiration of parents, family members and friends, programs were developed for people with autism, Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities.

Today The Arc continues to advocate for people with developmental disabilities and provide a wide range of programs and services: Medicaid service coordination, self-direction brokerage, residential, respite, family support, employment programs, day habilitation programs, guardianship, and transportation.

In addition, The Arc of Madison Cortland offers an article 16 clinic that provides: testing for the diagnosis of autism and other developmental disabilities, nutritional counseling, psychiatry, behavioral counseling, physical and occupational therapy, podiatry and nursing.

The Arc of Madison Cortland continues to promote choice, self-advocacy, person-centered outcomes and has earned national CQL Accreditation.

