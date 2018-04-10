THEATER PREVIEW: Puppeteers animate Audrey II

Open Hand Theater will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” in Shoppingtown Mall this month.

Open Hand Theater stages ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at ShoppingTown

By Russ Tarby

Eagle contributor

Eleven months ago, Open Hand Theater moved from its longtime home in the old Hoffman mansion at the corner of Prospect Avenue and North Salina Street in Syracuse to Suite 3 at DeWitt’s ShoppingTown Mall.

Since relocating, the theater has launched new programs and continues its ever-popular circus camp, festival puppets and arts education programs, Open Hand presents its debut musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” for three successive weekends this month.

“We’re placing our own special hallmark on this deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical that has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for more than 30 years,” said Open Hand Managing Director Andrew Wandersee.

This production is designed for adult audiences and features live actors as well as four handcrafted puppets of the ever-growing, man-eating plant known as Audrey II, a monstrous Venus fly-trap. “The new theater provides a unique and intimate setting for this perennial favorite,” Wandersee said.

Open Hand Artistic Director Peter Fekete directs the show which features actors Ilianna Cohen, Rudy Friedberg Jr., Jodi Halczyn, Cecilea Mitchell, Teshawna Pileski, Derek Potocki, Elizabeth Ronick and Orin Scrivello

Audrey II puppeteers are Emma Tucker, Max Otteson and Vladimir Vasyagin. Music director is Robbie Padilla, while Jessie Dobrzynski supervises choreography.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (whose credits include Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Aladdin”) are the creative geniuses behind this Broadway and Hollywood hit, which has become one of the most popular shows in the world. The musical is based on the 1960 film by B-movie icon Roger Corman working from a screenplay by Charles Griffith, a specialist in black comedy.

Open Hand Theater celebrates the human experience through puppetry, masks and theater traditions from around the world. “We create dynamic educational programs and performances for all ages in order to promote personal and artistic growth and build a welcoming community for all,” Wandersee said.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays April 14, 21 and 28, and continues at 2 p.m. Sundays, April 15, 22 and 29, at Open Hand Theater Shoppingtown, Suite 3, 3649 Erie Blvd. East, in DeWitt. Early-bird tickets cost $22 for adults, and $17 for students/seniors. Admission at the door costs $25 for adults, and $21 for students/seniors; openhandtheater.org; 315-476-0466.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story