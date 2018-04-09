Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville features renowned artist

“Times Square,” by Hall Groat, Sr., is one of many works by the renowned artist on view this month at the Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville.

The Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville’s Art in the Library is currently featuring work by local artist Hall Groat, Sr.

A native of Syracuse, Groat attended Syracuse University where he majored in art illustration and minored in painting. He eventually became a full-time painter after graduation, and has since then dedicated his entire full-time professional career, spanning over forty years, to pursuing his passion for art.

“My son, Hall Groat II, has followed in his father’s footsteps and we have painted together for years, critiquing each other’s work whether Plein Air, still life or a brief diversion into stone sculpture,” said Groat. “We’ve traveled together on painting trips from the dunes on Cape Cod to the rock cliffs at Monhegan Island. We’ve enjoyed the challenge of fighting the elements to complete our work. We’ve even painted in a rain storm rather than leaving a work unfinished. It has always been total dedication and respect.”

In such a long career, there has been enormous experimentation in many phases of art. On many trips Groat has studied art and architecture along the journey which offers enrichment that shows up in future creative work.

“Seeing the greatest works of art in the world is enlightening and will insure one’s humility will remain,” he said.

Groat’s work has been displayed at the Berkshire Museum, the United Nations Philatelic Museum in Geneva, Switzerland and in the collections of President Jimmy Carter, the late Jacob Javits, Henry Kissinger, Fred Perry, Sir Michael Tippett, Christopher Keane and the late Arthur Fiedler.

See his art at the Community Library now through the end of April.

Additional works and information about Hall Groat Sr. and Hall Groat II may be found online at hallgroat.com.

