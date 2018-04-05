Cazenovia College to present rock musical ‘RENT’

Cazenovia College will present “RENT” as its spring production. This rock musical is a modern take on the iconic opera, “La Bohème,” by Giacomo Puccini, and trades tuberculosis for HIV/AIDS, and 1890s Paris for New York’s East Village in the early 1990s. The music, lyrics, and book are by Jonathan Larson.

“RENT” has won tremendous acclaim including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score; and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

Cazenovia College’s Artist-in-Residence, David Lowenstein, directs this production of “RENT” with a cast drawn from the local community as well as Cazenovia College students and faculty.

The Catherine Cummings Theatre, located at 16 Lincklaen St., is the venue for the performances set for: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8; and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday April 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time, and tickets are $15 adults; $12 seniors 62 and older; $10 ages 12 and under; $3 Caz College students with ID. They are available at Cnytix.com, at Cazenovia Jewelry in Cazenovia and by reserving tickets at 315-655-STAR.

