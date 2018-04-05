 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia College to present rock musical ‘RENT’

Apr 05, 2018 Arts, Cazenovia Republican

Cazenovia College to present rock musical ‘RENT’

Cazenovia College will present “RENT” as its spring production. This rock musical is a modern take on the iconic opera, “La Bohème,” by Giacomo Puccini, and trades tuberculosis for HIV/AIDS, and 1890s Paris for New York’s East Village in the early 1990s. The music, lyrics, and book are by Jonathan Larson.

“RENT” has won tremendous acclaim including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; Tonys for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score; and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

Cazenovia College’s Artist-in-Residence, David Lowenstein, directs this production of “RENT” with a cast drawn from the local community as well as Cazenovia College students and faculty.

The Catherine Cummings Theatre, located at 16 Lincklaen St., is the venue for the performances set for: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8; and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday April 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time, and tickets are $15 adults; $12 seniors 62 and older; $10 ages 12 and under; $3 Caz College students with ID. They are available at Cnytix.com, at Cazenovia Jewelry in Cazenovia and by reserving tickets at 315-655-STAR.

Comment on this Story

Ashby, Small sworn in as Fayetteville trustees, appointments made
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling