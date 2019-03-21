 

Coming up at Beaver Lake Nature Center

From our fall 2015 Beaver Lake Nature Center photo contest.

Trail guide workshop is April 4-5

Beaver Lake Nature Center’s Naturalists will be holding a training workshop for volunteers interested in learning how to become a trail guide for school groups on the Hemlock Hollow/Bog Trail. This training workshop will give participants everything they need to know about guiding and sharing their love of nature with others. There will be an opportunity to shadow experienced guides as well as sign up to guide classes in the future. Pre-registration is required. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4.

The following day, experienced trail guides and those who attend the training workshop are encouraged to attend the orientation and luncheon. This session will focus on interpretive techniques, natural history, and scheduling with school groups. Afterwards, enjoy a delicious lunch, courtesy of the Friends of Beaver Lake. Pre-registration is required. The orientation/luncheon will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 5.

Beaver Lake Nature Center, an Onondaga County Park, is located 3 miles west of Baldwinsville off of Route 370. Admission is $5 per vehicle. For more information, call the Nature Center at 315-638-2519 or visit OnondagaCountyParks.com.

Trail Tales

Preschool age children, accompanied by an adult, are invited to gather at Beaver Lake Nature Center for the popular Trail Tales program on select Thursdays (March 28; April 11, 25; May 9, 23) at 1 p.m. A naturalist will read two stories to the children and then lead the group on a hike themed to match the stories. This program is free with admission.

