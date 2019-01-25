 

Craftsman hosts First Night Out: Dinner Comedy to benefit Liam’s Laughter

Liam’s Laughter, the non profit organization devoted to providing short-term respite to parents of children with disabilities or life threatening illness, is hosting First Night Out: Dinner Comedy at The Craftsman in Fayetteville, Thursday Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

The cost of admission is $100 per couple and all proceeds help them provide caregivers a much-needed, and well-deserved evening out, and assistance acquiring appropriate child care.

The event includes an incredible Prix Fixe Dinner for two with music by Vinnie Copa, followed by the comedy of Steve Donovan and the headliner, nationally touring comedian Mike Bova.

“Our mission is to give caregivers of those with developmental disabilities or life threatening illness a moment to relax, a moment to breathe, a moment to be with themselves and each other. A moment to hear the laughter,” said Bill Haddad Jr., president and founder of Liam’s Laughter.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Eventbrite. You can link to it on Liam’s Laughter Facebook page, or at liams.laughter.inc@gmail.com.

