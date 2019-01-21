Cazenovia bluegrass band to release CD, perform live

Cazenovia-based band Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen will release “You Can’t Stand The Heat” on Jan. 25 and will perform live at The Nelson Odeon that night. (Album cover)

Since Frank Solivan left the cold climes of Alaska for the bluegrass hotbed of Washington, D.C., he’s built a reputation as a monster mandolinist — and has become a major festival attraction with his band, Dirty Kitchen. Solivan, with banjoist Mike Munford, 2013 IBMA Banjo Player of the Year, award-winning guitarist Chris Luquette and bassist Jeremy Middleton, simmer a bluegrass/newgrass stew from instrumental, vocal and songwriting skills so hot, they were named IBMA’s 2016 Instrumental Group of the Year.

On Jan. 25, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen will release “You Can’t Stand The Heat” under Compass Records. The new 10-song collection, co-produced by Grammy-winning banjoist and Compass co-founder Alison Brown, offers a vibrant mix of songs, from the traditional “Lena” featuring the mid-Atlantic bluegrass vocals of Danny Paisley and Dudley Connell, to the neo-old timey Crooked Eye John, written by Cris Jacobs and featuring the inimitable fiddling of label mate Michael Cleveland, to the compelling lead-off track “Crave” co-written by Frank and Becky Buller and showcasing the guitar prowess of Chris Luquette.

The band also delivers a compelling rendition of Steely Dan’s “Rikki” featuring the lead vocals of Jeremy Middleton, the catchy “Be Sure” written by Frank Solivan and the red-hot instrumental “Crack of Noon” penned by banjoist Mike Munford.

To learn more about the band, visit Dirtykitchenband.com. Watch the band perform live at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at The Nelson Odeon, located at 4035 Nelson Road in Cazenovia. Advance tickets are $28.





