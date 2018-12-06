Canton Woods Senior Center: Christmas all around Canton Woods

By Ruth Troy

Director

The holiday fun here at Canton Woods kicks off Friday, Dec. 7, with an afternoon full of festive celebration.

Sentimental Serenade will perform “Christmas All Around the Town” at 1 p.m. This talented ensemble will fill your heart with holiday cheer to spark your Christmas spirit. Stay for more musical entertainment as The Village Singers invite you to sing along to your favorite holiday tunes. Holiday treats will be served. The afternoon concludes with our annual tree lighting at 4 p.m.

The following day is the Canton Woods Craft Group’s Annual Sale. Stop by the center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and stock up on handmade yarn goods. Keep everyone warm this winter with mittens, hats and scarves!

Bare Bones Trombone Quartet returns to Canton Woods at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. The quartet consists of four extremely gifted trombonists who play everything from Bach to jazz, and maybe a holiday tune! This concert is a gift from the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The Baldwinsville Police Department’s Lt. Lockwood will present on winter safety at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Come on in to hear this useful information.

The Canton Woods Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. This month’s book choice is “Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Start reading and join the lively discussion.

Get crafty

Bring your inner artist or writer to life at Canton Woods with these upcoming activities:

Art Group returns at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher Mike Conway. The group welcomes beginner and intermediate students and focuses on drawing and painting. Please bring your sketchbook and art supplies. New participants are welcome!

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! This dynamic group comes together to share their memories and put them down on paper at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

We will host a Make and Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Ann Wilburn and Pat Howard are offering a journal project. This workshop will include a $5 package, instructions and assistance to complete the project. Call 315-638-4536 and reserve a spot; walk-ins are welcome.

Eating well for the holidays

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. This may be especially helpful during the holiday season. The Food $en$e package costs $20.50. Call the center at 315-638-4536 for more information or to sign up. The December deadline is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10.

The PEACE Senior Nutrition Program will serve a delicious turkey luncheon with all the trimmings at noon Friday, Dec. 14. The menu includes oven-roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, home-style mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Call 315-638-4536 to make your reservation by Dec. 13. Suggested donation is $3. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older.

Health and fitness

Instructor Yvonne Martin brings Kripalu “chair optional” yoga to Canton Woods. Kripalu yoga is a gentle mindful practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and awareness. Are you seeking relief from daily aches and pains? Yvonne will guide you through breathing exercises to de-stress, slow stretches to improve range of motion and meditation techniques to help sharpen mental focus. New to yoga? Come see what it’s all about. Absolutely no experience is necessary. The remaining dates of the fall mini-sessions are Dec. 3 and 10. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

Tai chi is held at Canton Woods at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

An instructor from the YMCA hosts Active Older Americans Aerobics at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee payable to the instructor.

A licensed physical therapist offers a free falls prevention class at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Armchair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

Resources for seniors

Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free, unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to contact the HIICAP representative call Canton Woods at 315-638-4536.

HEAP (Home Energy Assistance Program) is federally funded and helps income-eligible individuals and families pay their heating bills. Canton Woods outreach workers and Neighborhood Advisors are ready to assist you to determine your eligibility for HEAP. If you are a senior 60 or older call Canton Woods to request assistance with the HEAP process.

Your outreach workers and Neighborhood Advisors will also visit some housing sites in Baldwinsville to assist residents with HEAP:

• Conifer Village Community Room: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10

• The Meadows at Radisson, Community Room: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13

• The Apartments at Legacy Drive, Community Room: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19

Additional sites in the community include:

• Baldwinsville Public Library: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18

• St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11. If you have questions about your National Grid account, Mary Beth can help.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe, environmentally friendly way to dispose of medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call 315-638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

