Nov 19, 2018 News, Things to Do

Syracuse Stage and Rain Lounge seeking contestants for Salt City Drag Battle

Mrs. Kasha Davis and Miss Darienne Lake will host Syracuse Stage and Rain Lounge's second annual Salt City Drag Battle, which takes place Jan. 19, 2019.

They’re back! Mrs. Kasha Davis and Miss Darienne Lake return to Syracuse Stage to host an evening of drag, drinks and dancing at the second annual Salt City Drag Battle. Co-presented with Rain Lounge, the battle will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in the Archbold Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St. Who will be named the Salt City Queen or King of 2019 and win a $1,000 cash prize?

Participants will be selected through a video application process on the Syracuse Stage website, which is open now. Interested participants should provide video of past performances. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 14.

Hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis and Miss Darienne Lake, proceeds from the Salt City Drag Battle will benefit Syracuse Stage artistic programming. The pageant will feature nine contestants, who will showcase two looks and one talent performance. Finalists will then compete in a lip-sync battle for a winner-take-all grand prize. All contestants will receive a $150 stipend for participation and performance in the Drag Battle.

“Everyone had such a blast at last year’s Drag Battle that we couldn’t wait to bring some spectacular Central New York talent back to our stage,” said Jill Anderson, managing director, Syracuse Stage. “This, by far, is our most exuberant fundraiser and we hope the community will share and be part of this exciting event.”

Tickets for the Drag Battle are $30 and on sale now at the Syracuse Stage Box Office, 315-443-3275 and online. VIP tickets that include selected priority seating and a post-show champagne reception with the hosts are also available for $60.

