Coming up at the Salina Library

Call 315-454-4524 or visit the online calendar at salinalibrary.org for more information or to register for programs. The Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

Friday, Nov. 16

Coffee Talk

1:30 to 3 p.m.

Join us in the community room for coffee, refreshments, and a chance to meet your neighbors.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Friends of the Library Book and Bake Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Books and DVDs for all ages, sold at bargain prices. $3 bag sale begins at 2 pm.

Monday, Nov. 19

Teen Minecraft

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Are you a fan of Minecraft? Teens in grades 6 through 12 can come hang out and play on our server.

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Meet and Greet with Bailey

11 a.m. to noon

Everyone is invited to visit with Bailey, our therapy dog.

Craft Café for Adults

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Learn to make a tea light village. All materials supplied.

Holiday closings

Wednesday, Nov. 21: Closing at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22: Closed for Thanksgiving

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story