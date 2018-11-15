Coming up at the Salina Library

Nov 15, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Library News, Point of View, Star Review, Things to Do
Call 315-454-4524 or visit the online calendar at salinalibrary.org for more information or to register for programs. The Salina Library is located at 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
1:30 to 3 p.m.
Join us in the community room for coffee, refreshments, and a chance to meet your neighbors.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Books and DVDs for all ages, sold at bargain prices. $3 bag sale begins at 2 pm.
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Are you a fan of Minecraft? Teens in grades 6 through 12 can come hang out and play on our server.
11 a.m. to noon
Everyone is invited to visit with Bailey, our therapy dog.
6:30 to 7:45 p.m.
Learn to make a tea light village. All materials supplied.
Wednesday, Nov. 21: Closing at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 22: Closed for Thanksgiving
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
