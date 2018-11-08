 

Coming up at the Salina Library

Nov 08, 2018 Library News, Star Review, Things to Do

Coming up at the Salina Library

Call (315) 454-4524 or visit the online calendar at salinalibrary.org for more information or to register for programs.

Friday, Nov. 9

TGIF Movie

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

Rated PG. Animated movie “Turkey Hollow.”  Free popcorn.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Toddlers’ Tango

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

For toddlers and preschoolers.

Monday, Nov. 12

Quick Craft: Paper Angel

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

Adults and teens: Make a light up paper angel.   

Wednesday, Nov. 14

LEGO Club

4 to 5 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

For ages 5 to 12.

Ceramics Exhibit

6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

Meet artist Ken Nichols and view his ceramic art while enjoying light jazz from band Off the Ground.

Ongoing Events

One-on-One Technology Help Appointments

10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

Register for a one-on-one appointment for up to an hour.

Early Learners Story Time

11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.

For children ages 2 to 4 and their caregivers.

