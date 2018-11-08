Coming up at the Salina Library

Nov 08, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Library News, Star Review, Things to Do
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
Rated PG. Animated movie “Turkey Hollow.” Free popcorn.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
For toddlers and preschoolers.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
Adults and teens: Make a light up paper angel.
4 to 5 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
For ages 5 to 12.
6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
Meet artist Ken Nichols and view his ceramic art while enjoying light jazz from band Off the Ground.
10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
Register for a one-on-one appointment for up to an hour.
11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays Salina Library, 100 Belmont St., Mattydale.
For children ages 2 to 4 and their caregivers.
