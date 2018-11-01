NOPL news: Free disaster preparedness training

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

On March 12, 1993, the first-ever statewide activation of the Emergency Broadcast System occurred, warning people of an impending storm that would later be dubbed the “Storm of the Century,” also known as the Blizzard of ’93. On March 13 and 14, more than 40 inches of snow fell on top of what was already on the ground in Central New York. Businesses shut down and travel was suspended.

On Sept. 7, 1998, straight-line winds known as a derecho hit the Syracuse area. During the Labor Day Storm, lightning struck 10 to 20 times per minute, wind gusts were recorded of 115 mph, and more than an inch of rain fell in an hour. Thousands of trees fell, power and phones were knocked out across the region, buildings were damaged and two people were killed.

These are two examples of extreme weather that has impacted our area in the near-recent past, and with severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, it is more important than ever to be prepared for disasters. Often during an emergency, electricity, heat, air conditioning or telephone service may not work. People should be prepared to make it on their own for at least seven to 10 days, maybe longer.

With that in mind, the community is invited to attend one of three Disaster Preparedness Programs being held at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9

The training program will provide an introduction to responding to natural disasters, as well as active shooter/active violence situations. Participants will be advised on how to properly prepare for any disaster, including developing a family emergency plan and stocking up on emergency supplies.

Admission to the events is free and open to everyone.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story