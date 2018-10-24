Library focus: BPL Annual Fall Book Sale is Nov. 15 to 19

Oct 24, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Health, Library News, Point of View, Seniors, Things to Do
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
It’s finally here! Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 15, and running though Monday, Nov. 19, there will be plenty of books for readers of all ages (as well as DVDs, audiobooks and music CDs) at BPL’s Annual Fall Book Sale. The sale runs all five days during library business hours. Saturday is Half-Price Day; Sunday and Monday are $3 Bag Days — we supply the bags. There will also be a Friends of the BPL Bake Sale on Thursday, so plan on stopping by to get a good book and a delicious treat (or two).
2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25
Have you ever wanted information about the prescriptions you’re taking but lost the little informational flyer the pharmacist gave you? Has your doctor ever recommended a particular surgery and you wanted to know more about it? Bob will show you how to find credible information about prescription pharmaceuticals and health procedures online. We’ll look at information from the National Institute of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and non-profit providers such as the Mayo and Cleveland Clinic consumer health websites. Registration is required.
3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25
Learn and play trading card games like Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh. This program is for teens, ‘tweens and their families. We meet from 3 to 5 p.m. once a month, so mark your calendar: Oct. 25, Nov. 29 and Dec. 27.
1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27
Happy Halloween! We’ll have crafts, games, refreshments and a costume parade.
