Halloween haunts in the northern suburbs

Check out this weekend’s activities

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Whether you’re into tricking, treating or both, there’s no shortage of things to do around here this spooky season. Read on to find the best bet for you and your family:

Trunk-or-Treat

4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Davidson Ford of Clay, 3690 Route 31

The Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, FunFlicks and Davidson Ford are teaming up to put on the ultimate Halloween event. Trick or treat from car-to-car, or skip the tricks and check out the treats from food trucks and vendors. The outdoor movie starts at 6 p.m. Bring your own seating and bundle up.

93Q Halloween Spooktacular

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Driver’s Village, Cicero

More than 15 dealers are opening their doors for trick-or-treating. Register for the costume contest by 6:30 p.m. and you could win big. Prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes in each age group, and each first-place winner will receive a $20 Once Upon a Child gift card. The best overall costume winner will receive two tickets to WonderWorks. Bring your gently used coats and jackets to donate to Once Upon a Child’s Rise Against Poverty initiative.

North Syracuse Halloween Party

6 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at St. Rose of Lima School, 411 S. Main St., North Syracuse

The Village of North Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Halloween bash rises again. North Syracusans ages 12 and under can show off their style in the costume parade, participate in Halloween crafts and fall under the spell of a live magician in the cafeteria and gym at St. Rose’s. Pre-register through the parks office by calling (315) 458-8050.

Hot 107.9/Y94’s 17th Annual Halloween Bash

8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Sharkey’s Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Road, Liverpool,

Take your celebration to the next level: This adults-only party has DJ Kobe spinning tunes upstairs while Scars N’ Stripes rocks the downstairs level. Don’t be late if you’re looking for a spot in the “graveyard of gifts” — Hot 107.9 and Y94 are giving away $2,000 in prizes. This event is for ages 21 and older. Admission is $10.

NAVAC Monster Bash

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Carnegie Conference Center in Driver’s Village, Cicero

While the focus is on mummies and their spooky sons, all family members are welcome at the Monster Bash, which benefits the North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Come in costume and enjoy dinner, dancing, raffles and games. The menu features bat farfalle pasta and meat (eye) balls in blood sauce, deadskin mashed potatoes, dirt and worms cake, and witches’ brew cider and bloody fruit punch.

Tickets for each parent/child pair are $69. Admission for each additional child is $26 and each additional adult is $43. Visit facebook.com/navacambulance to download the registration form or call (315) 458-7514. Send your form and payment check to NAVAC, PO Box 215, North Syracuse, NY 13212.

Halloween in Bayberry

Saturday, Oct. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 31

The beloved Liverpool neighborhood has a strong tradition of fall fun. On Saturday, Oct. 27, the Bayberry Community Association will host its annual Halloween party at Bayberry Plaza. Bring your carved or painted pumpkin to the post office at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to enter the pumpkin decorating contest. Starting at 1 p.m., all kids in the Bayberry and Irongate neighborhoods are welcome to meet at the post office to sign up for trick-or-treating. Afterward, neighbors will come together for refreshments and a visit from a Ghostbuster.

Judging for the Halloween Decorating Contest takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Deck your halls with the best of fall and you could win scariest, most creative, most interactive or best overall display. Photos of the winning displays will be published on the BCA website, Facebook and Nextdoor. Enter for free by visiting tinyurl.com/bayberryboo.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story