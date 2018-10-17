The Liverpool Public Library gets creepy

Oct 17, 2018 admin Library News, Point of View, Star Review, Things to Do
LPL Communications Specialist
You can unleash your inner spirits right up to the big day of ghosts and goblins at the Liverpool Public Library.
Patrons are invited to participate in “Create a Haunted Library,” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in the Carman Community Room.
Librarian Amanda Schiavulli and Maggie Foster will lead the event. They’ve been collecting from fellow staffers all sorts of Halloween-themed decorations for more than a month now. They’ll put the skull, bat, spider, dragon, three-legged dog and gravestone in the middle of the room with more scary stuff. You could say that the skeletons will come out of the closet so the Carman Community Room can be transformed from the gentle space where you’re accustomed to watching movies and concerts or letting the little ones create LEGO masterpieces or cook up tasty treats into one roiling cauldron of Halloween madness.
The exact finish will be up to everybody who registers for the event on the calendar page of LPL.org.
The doors to the adventure will be open at “Haunted Library” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. There’s no need to register for this event. Just show up to the Carman Community Room and experience what was build the day prior.
Halloween proper will bring a pair of LPL events for various age groups to appreciate.
“All Hallow’s Eve Teen Trivia and Bloody Feast” will allow teens to test their trivia powers, then create fake blood to add to their costumes or even put on the snacks that will be provided. The program will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in the Carman Community Room.
LPL staffers and volunteers will host Trick-or-Treaters from 5 to 8 p.m. that day in a tent outside, or in the lobby if the Oct. 31 weather doesn’t cooperate. Stop by to show off who you are, grab a cup of cider and partake in some awesome giveaways.
In the days leading up to Halloween, look for the carved pumpkins on the shelves in the big room and the voting for your favorite, live and on the LPL Facebook page, too.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Watched all the shows and still want more about The Great American Read Top 100? Come for a final book tasting and a roundtable discussion about TGAR themes, facilitated by library staff and professors from local colleges.
10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool
For children 5 and under and their families.
1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Here’s your chance to take part in the creation of a haunted house, using your best spooky ideas. Registration required on the calendar page at LPL.org.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. @ Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool
The library’s first haunted house will feature a twisted maze of spookiness. Appropriate for all ages, but adults should accompany younger children.
2 to 3 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
A mix that spans polka to country to rock.
2 to 3 p.m. Clinton Square, Syracuse.
A walk will investigate interesting sites downtown. Registration required on the calendar page at LPL.org.
6 to 7 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Registration required by calling (315) 464-8668.
6:30 to 8 p.m. Parkrose Estates, 7251 Janus Park Drive, Liverpool.
Discover many facets of the diverse culture of Turkey.
6:30 to 8 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Writers of all styles can give and get advice.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Homeschoolers and families can learn to play chess or match strategies.
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
PG-13. Stars Elle Fanning, Maisie Williams, Douglas Booth. Free popcorn and beverages.
7:30 to 9 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
After months of reading and voting, collectively learn America’s No. 1 book on with the PBS final of The Great American Read series.
3 to 8 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Duplos available for the younger children.
6 to 8 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For teens in grades 7 to 12. There will be some premade decks, or participants can bring their own creations.
7 to 8:45 p.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
A three-session program will allow Mr. G help you figure out how to get the most out of your iPad. Registration required on the calendar page at LPL.org.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Parents and caregivers can bring children ages 2 and under. Registration required at LPL.org.
4:15 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children 4 to 8.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children 5 and under. There’s no registration, but attendance will be limited to 35 children.
10:15 to 11 a.m. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
For children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
1 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
Tech guru Mr. G solves problems about your gadgets.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip St., Liverpool.
The Children’s Room is open for your child to read to a friendly from Paws Inc. of CNY.
