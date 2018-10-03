B’ville Presbyterian Church to host trivia night Oct. 5

The First Presbyterian Church of Baldwinsville is hosting a trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, in the Fellowship Hall, located at 64 Oswego St. in Baldwinsville.

Admission is $10 per person and create a team with others attending, or arrive as a team (4 to 6 people) and receive a discount. Doors open at 6:30, games begin at 7 p.m.; food and refreshments are free.

This event is for adults 18 and older.

Upcoming events

Harvest Ham Dinner

4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

The church will also be holding its annual Harvest Ham Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Fellowship Hall. Come enjoy a delicious family-style dinner in the festive dining room or pick up a couple meals to take home.

The menu includes ham, scalloped potatoes, Hubbard squash, peas, applesauce, assorted breads, pies and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids (under 5 are free).

A 50-50 raffle will be held as a fundraiser for the church, but there’s no need to stay for the drawing! Fill out your name and telephone number on your tickets and drop them in the bucket by the door. We’ll contact the winner later that evening. Tickets will be $5 each or 6 for $25.

Open Mic Night

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16

An open mic is a live show, usually at a coffeehouse or pub, where audience members who are amateur performers or professionals looking to try out new material are given the opportunity to perform onstage.

Feel like performing? Sign up when you arrive, or email fundraising@presbville.com for more information or to reserve a slot. We welcome performances of all kinds — original poetry, acoustic music, singing, small a cappella groups, comedy and more.

Coffee, tea, and snacks will available. Suggested donation/admission: $3.

